LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After playing their last three games on the road, New Mexico State is ready to return back to Aggie Memorial Stadium for their next four contests.

A four game homestand is in store for the Aggies. It begins on Saturday night when New Mexico State (0-4) hosts Hawai’i (1-3, 0-0 Mountain West) at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

It will be a good test for the a win-less Aggies team to see where they stack up against programs in a similar boat as them. This is the first time this season that NMSU is listed as the favorites for a game. It isn’t much though, Vegas has the Aggies marked down as 4.5 point favorites as of Wednesday. This may be the Aggies best shot to get their first win of 2022 after an 0-4 start to the season.

“Supposedly, according to everybody, we’ve got the worst program in the country. I don’t think that is true but we got to go prove it.” said NM State head coach Jerry Kill.

“We got that stretch over with and now it is the heart of our schedule,” said NM State junior quarterback Diego Pavia. “We got to go do this. The next five games are really important to use so we want to make it happen.”

Saturday’s home game against Hawai’i will be the Aggies’ first home game since their season opener against Nevada on Aug. 27. NM State is hoping the Aggie faithful can rally together during this homestand as the team searches for its first win of the Jerry Kill era.

“We are going to have to have people in the stands,” said Kill. I believe the people of Las Cruces will come out and I believe they’ll help us, and it will be a lot easier for them to help us if we win some games.”

“While we were on the road, we are going to have a ton of home games. It is an opportunity to get healthy,” said NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia. “I hope the fans get ready and support us all through the month of October.”

New Mexico State begins their four game homestand on Saturday, Sept. 24 as they host Hawai’i at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

“We’ve got a great game against a Mountain West opponent, however, we’ve got a million things around the game,” said NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia. “We know we have games but we try to make a party around the game. We’ve got AG Day. 75 booths of free food, we’ve got all the animals out there; pony rides, sheep and cows and everything so it is great for the kids. We’ve got the kid zone, which opens up at 3:00 p.m., three hours before the game and after the game we’ve got a big firework show.”

