LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Before the start of the regular season in six days, New Mexico State men’s basketball will get one more taste of outside competition without the result counting on the record book.

NMSU will host Western New Mexico in an exhibition at 7:00 p.m. MT on Wednesday night at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Western New Mexico is a NCAA Division II school that competes in the Lone Star Conference. Last year, the Mustangs had their best season since the 2012-13 season winning more than 10 games this season. The Mustangs went 11-14 last year.

Now the Mustangs won’t be the Aggies’ toughest test on the year, but it will be an opportunity for them to collect more data on their new look team. This comes as the Aggies are continuing to figure how to put all the pieces together as they approach the start of the regular season.

“We have some really good days, and we have some days where, you know, to me, we look like the bad news bears. but we’re definitely a work in progress,” said NM State head coach Greg Heiar. “I like where they’re at. Then having the Bahamas trip and all that the time together that we’ve had. I know they’re ready to play.”

“We are excited and ready to dominate every moment and show them what we are really about,” said NM State junior guard DaJuan “Quaye” Gordon. “We can show a lot of things, we are very versatile, and it’ll be a show.”

As of Tuesday night, the Aggies still don’t know if LSU transfer Xavier Pinson and Arizona transfer Kim Aiken Jr. will be able to play in the exhibition. NMSU still has not hear back on the status of the pair’s eligibility waivers to the NCAA.

Until NMSU hears back from the NCAA, the duo can’t play in the exhibition game vs Western New Mexico on Wednesday, or in any game on the Aggies’ schedule. NMSU is hopeful they’ll hear back in the coming days, before the regular season truly begins on Nov. 7 vs. New Mexico Highlands.

The exhibition between New Mexico State and Western New Mexico will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. MT at the Pan American Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Watch: ESPN+ | Comcast NM | Bally Sports Arizona (PxP – Adam Young, Analyst – Rus Bradburd)

Listen: Zia Country 99.5 (PxP – Jack Nixon, Analyst – Anita Skipper)

Attend: Pan American Center Box Office (575-646-1420), Online Ticket Sales

Stats: Click Here

Follow: Twitter – @NMStateMBB, Instagram – @NMStateMBB, Facebook – NM State Men’s Basketball