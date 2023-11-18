LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team picked up its first win over a Division I team in 2023-24 by defeating Northern Colorado 76-71 on Saturday night at the Pan American Center.

The Aggies had to fight their way back to win. NMSU trailed by 12 points at halftime and by 16 early in the second half, but first-year head coach Jason Hooten’s club willed its way to the win to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Christian Cook drilled five three-pointers en route to a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. Playing in his first game for NMSU after receiving an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA on Friday, Seton Hall transfer Femi Odukale scored 18 points off the bench, while corralling eight rebounds.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 14 points including some key baskets during NMSU’s rally and Robert Carpenter had 10 points for the Aggies.

The NMSU rally was a throwback to Hooten’s hard-nosed teams at Sam Houston, which out-hustled, out-defended and out-rebounded its opponents. The Aggies outscored the Bears 48-31 in the second half to secure the win.

Next up for the Aggies is the Cancun Challenge next week in Mexico. NMSU will leave early Sunday to travel south, then play Fresno State at 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday on the CBS Sports Network.