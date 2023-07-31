LAS CRUCES, N.M. – As national award watch lists begin to roll out, NM State quarterback Diego Pavia has already found himself in the mix, starting off with the Maxwell Award’s preseason watch list on Monday.

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football and Pavia’s name was on the list.

In 2022, Pavia played in 12 games for the Aggies and put together an incredibly impressive campaign. On his way to Quick Lane Bowl Most Valuable Player honors, Pavia threw for a team-high 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns. A dual-threat quarterback, Pavia also added 508 rushing yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

He is one of three Conference USA players named to the award’s watch list, joining Western Kentucky’s quarterback-receiver combo of Austin Reed and Malachi Corley.

2023 Maxwell Award Watch List 👀



Presented annually to the outstanding player in college football#CUSAFB 🏈 | https://t.co/aGRNKIg952 pic.twitter.com/jMN25d69X4 — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) July 31, 2023

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Before coming to NM State, Pavia led New Mexico Military Institute to a NJCAA National Championship. That season, Pavia threw for 1728 yards and 21 touchdowns in an offense that focused on running the football and allowed just one interception on 215 pass attempts.

In addition, Pavia has also been named to the Conference USA Preseason Watch List, Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference USA Second Team, and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Conference USA Third Team this offseason.

NMSU and Pavia will open the season Aug. 26 at home vs. UMass.