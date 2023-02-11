LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A day after the New Mexico State men’s basketball team suspended operations indefinitely due to hazing allegations, the team returned to the Borderland on Saturday.

New Mexico State men’s basketball just arrived back in from California after their season was suspended indefinitely due to hazing allegations. Head coach Greg Heiar did not comment when asked; no other coaches or players commented either. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 11, 2023

The team arrived at the El Paso International Airport around noon from California on Saturday.

No coaches or players made any comments when asked about the situation.

According to the university, NMSU personnel were recently made aware of the new allegations, which are completely separate from the ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting involving NMSU basketball player Mike Peake and three University of New Mexico students on Nov. 19, 2022.

The school would not confirm the hazing allegations, although they said that the new allegations involve potential violations of university policy. While the allegations are being investigated, the entire coaching staff, including first year head coach Greg Heiar, have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Sources confirmed to KTSM on Friday night that the reason for the shutdown was due to allegations of hazing by at least three different players on more than one occasion. KTSM has learned a police report was filed within the last 24 hours regarding the alleged hazing incidents.

On Saturday, a pair of New Mexico State men’s basketball players announced on Twitter they would be leaving the program: freshman Shahar Lazar and preferred walk-on Kent Olewiler.

“Having served several years in the Israeli military, I was raised on the values of excellence, discipline, respect, reliability and accountability,” Lazar said in part in a statement on Twitter. “However, in retrospect, I don’t believe the program that I originally committed to currently aligns with my beliefs and core values.”

Kent Olewiler also announced that his recruitment is “officially 100% open”.

My recruitment is officially 100% Open. — Kent Olewiler (@Supremekent) February 11, 2023

New Mexico State administration met with the team once they arrived back in Las Cruces. The University may put out something later today, according to Jason Groves of the Las Cruces-Sun News.