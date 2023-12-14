LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State (5-6, 0-0 CUSA) and New Mexico (9-1, 0-0 Mountain West) men’s basketball teams are set to meet for the second time this 2023-24 season on Friday night at the Pan America Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Aggies and Lobos met earlier this month on Dec. 2. New Mexico handed New Mexico State a 106-62 loss in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,435 at ‘The Pit’ in Albuquerque, New Mexico. New Mexico’s Jaelen House had one of his best performances of the 2023-24 season as he scored 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting with five made three-pointers.

New Mexico State was and still is in the process of trying to figure out its squad in its first year under new head coach Jason Hooten. The Aggies feel they have grown a bit since the last matchup and feels they will come out as a better, more competitive, team on Friday night when they match up with the Lobos at the Pan American Center.

“I think last time we played them [New Mexico], our coaches did a tremendous job. You know they [New Mexico] scored 101 [points] or whatever it was, and it wasn’t because we didn’t prepare. We knew exactly what they were running. We just didn’t do a very good job of executing it or stopping them. We’re going to have to execute a whole lot better than we did last time.” NM State men’s basketball head coach Jason Hooten said.

“We kind of felt like we beat ourselves a little bit. We gave them a lot of open threes that a lot of college players can make,” NM State guard Brandon Suggs said. “We just feel like if we just put bodies in front of them and guard them like we know we can guard them, we can hang with them.”

New Mexico is in the midst of a fantastic season. The Lobos are 9-1 on the season and enter the game on an eight-game win streak. Reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Donovan Dent is averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game to lead New Mexico. Three-time Mountain West Freshman of the Week JT Toppin ranks third nationally in field goal percentage at 73.0%.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State is 5-6 on the season and looks to put together a better performance against the Lobos than it did in its 76-61 win over Northern New Mexico on Tuesday night. Femi Odukale has been to Aggies’ go-to scorer. He leads the squad in scoring as he averages 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

New Mexico State and New Mexico will go head-to-head on Friday night at the Pan American Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT. The game will also air on the CBS Sports Network.