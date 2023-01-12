SEATTLE, Washington (KTSM) – Marchelus Avery had a shot at tying the game in the last seconds of the game but came up short as New Mexico State suffered a 69-66 loss against Seattle University at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

FINAL: Seattle beats New Mexico State 69-66 as a Chi Chi Avery 3 at the horn goes begging.



Aggies fall to 7-10, 0-5 in the WAC. It’s their first 0-5 start to a conference season since 1954-55. They’ll host UT-Arlington on Saturday in a battle of two 0-5 WAC teams. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 13, 2023

New Mexico State is now 0-5 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play. It is the program’s first 0-5 start to a conference season since the 1954-55 season.

After the game was tied at 24 at halftime, Seattle U jumped out to a 14-point lead, 58-44 with 6:09 left to play in the game. New Mexico State managed to cut it down to a one-point game, 67-66 after a reverse lay-up by DaJuan Gordon with :15 left in the game. Alex Schumacher was fouled after and drained two free throws to put the Redhawks up three.

The Aggies had a chance to go for the tie. Marchelus Avery was given the ball with 11 seconds left in the game. As the seconds winded down so did the chances of a clean look from three. Avery took a contested shot from the corner and came up short.

Issa Muhammad and DaJuan Gordon each had 11 points as they were the Aggies’ leading scorers. Xavier Pinson pitched in 9 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the floor. Avery was the next highest scorer as he recorded 9 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field.

The Redhawks had three players score in double figures Thursday night. Riley Grigsby led the way with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Grigsby hit two threes and five free throws. Alex Schumacher recorded 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and Cameron Tyson had 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field.

New Mexico State (7-10, 0-5 WAC) will aim to grab its first conference win of the season against UT-Arlington (5-13, 0-5 WAC), a team that is also winless five games into conference play. NMSU and UTA will meet on Saturday at the Pan American Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. MT.