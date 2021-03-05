NM State men defeat Dixie State for third win in four games

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (KTSM) – Jabari Rice scored a game-high 20 points, Johnny McCants corralled 10 offensive rebounds, and New Mexico State defeated Dixie State 76-66 on Friday night.

The victory is the second in a row for the Aggies, and their third in four games, dating back to last weekend’s series with Tarleton State. NMSU also has a win over UTRGV in that span, which came on Tuesday in El Paso.

The Aggies used a pair of big runs late in the first half and early in the second half, at one point leading by 18 points midway through the second half.

Dixie State made a comeback to get within seven points late in the game, but the Aggies were never in danger of faltering, as Rice drilled a three to put NMSU back up 15 with just under three minutes left.

With the win, NMSU is now 9-7, 6-6 in the WAC. The Aggies can finally clinch a weekend WAC sweep with a win over Dixie State on Saturday at 7 p.m.