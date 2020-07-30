NM State loses Florida game as SEC elects to play conference-only schedule

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The Southeastern Conference has joined the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC and elected to play a conference-only football schedule on Thursday.

The news was first reported by al.com. The conference confirmed the shift in an announcement shortly after.

BREAKING: The SEC is moving to a 10-game conference schedule and will move back the season start to Sept. 26: https://t.co/JL6h3qeo9D — John Talty (@JTalty) July 30, 2020

In its announcement, the SEC said it will play a 10-game conference-only schedule beginning on Sept. 26. The SEC Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 in Atlanta. Each school will receive one mid-season bye week, and all schools will receive a bye on Dec. 5.

NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020

With the SEC’s decision to cancel nonconference football games, New Mexico State’s previously-scheduled game at Florida on Nov. 21 will not be played. The game is supposed to pay the Aggies athletic department $1.5 million, but that is now in jeopardy because of the cancellation.

NMSU’s game contract with Florida includes a force majeure clause, and also lists the NCAA and the SEC among the potential issues that make it, “impossible or impractical to play the game,” which would then release the schools from the agreement, according to NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia.

This would appear to wipe out New Mexico State's game against Florida on November 21. The game was slated to pay the university $1.5 million, but the Gators appear to have a conference/NCAA cancelation clause in the contract that would make it tough to get the money. We'll see. https://t.co/s1AIwr6VMZ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 30, 2020

Since the decision to cancel the game was made at the SEC level, it appears that the money that was coming NMSU’s way may be off the table based on the verbiage of the contract.

The Florida game is the third matchup on the Aggies’ 2020 schedule to be wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NMSU’s Week 0 season opener at UCLA was canceled as the Pac-12 reverted to a conference-only schedule and the Nov. 14 home game against Texas Southern was removed from the schedule when the SWAC chose to move fall sports to the spring.

The game against UCLA was supposed to pay New Mexico State $1.2 million. The contract for the game does not include the same wording as the Florida contract regarding NCAA and conference decisions, which is where NMSU’s hope for receiving payment lies.

Moccia told KTSM earlier this month that lawyers for the university are looking at the contract to see if the Aggies would be able to recoup the money without playing the game.

With the SEC joining three other Power 5 conferences in moving to a conference-only schedule, only the Big 12 is left to make its decision regarding football season. UTEP has games scheduled against Texas Tech and Texas that could be wiped out if the Big 12 also elects to play a conference-only slate.

Once the Power 5s all make their decisions, the Group of 5 leagues – including the Mountain West and Conference USA – will do the same. If they, too, elect to play conference-only schedules, NMSU as an FBS Independent would be in a precarious position.

Moccia indicated to KTSM earlier this month that he had met with other athletic directors from independent universities to look in to the possibility of playing an all-Independent schedule.

As of now, NMSU is slated to open the 2020 season on the road at UAB on Sept. 3; UTEP is still scheduled to host Texas Tech at the Sun Bowl on Sept. 5.