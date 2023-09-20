LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After an impressive offensive performance in its 27-17 win over New Mexico last weekend, New Mexico State feels its offense took a solid step forward at this point of the season.

“I think our identity is to be able to run the football and throw play action passing game and, you know, take what the defense gives us,” NM State head coach Jerry Kill said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “I’d say that’s the two big words that I would say we were [against New Mexico] and just how I like to be.”

“We’ve been running the ball pretty well, but we know, through the play action, that people get closer and closer to the line of scrimmage to stop the run and we have to be able to throw the ball down the field and we are throwing it better than we have last year.” Kill added.

Right now, the Aggies are rushing 207.3 yards per game and passing 254.3 yards per game after four contests in 2023. In total offense, the Aggies are average 461.0 yards per game. That has them ranked 35th out of 133 NCAA Division I FBS teams in the total offense category.

The Aggies are also posting 33.0 points per game, which is tied for 52nd in the nation.

As an entire unit, NMSU thinks the offense is starting to put things together.

“The wide receivers believe in the quarterback, the quarterback believes in the running backs and the big men [offensive line] up front,” NM State wide receiver Jonathan Brady said. “It’s a whole collective group. I try to tell people that it is never is never an individual thing, there is always steps to how you get the ball so it’s been a group effort and I am excited about our offense.”

The Aggies’ offensive line is giving up 3.25 tackles for loss per game, ranked the eighth-best in the nation, after four games played.

NM State also ranks sixth in the country in yards per completion with an average of 17.8.

NM State quarterback Diego Pavia is coming off a big performance in the team’s win over rival New Mexico in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico last Saturday. Pavia threw for 203 yards (9-14), two passing touchdowns, and ran for 99 yards on 11 carries in the Aggies’ win over New Mexico. That performance helped Pavia calm his nerve as the Aggies’ leader on offense.

“The games before [the New Mexico game], I was getting a little too little too anxious going in. I felt like all the pressure was on me to make a play,” Pavia said. “My coach said ‘that’s last year’s team. You got to put that away. This year you got playmakers around you. You just have to give them the ball.”

“It’s his job to continue to get better and he’s done film preparation and all the things you’ve got to do to get ready for a game,” Kill said on Pavia’s performance so far this season. “He’s got to continue to do that because, you know, we were pretty good with him last week. Pressure makes diamonds and he sprinkled a few down diamonds out there.”

New Mexico State is set to take on Hawai’i on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. MT.