NM State looks for sixth straight win over rival New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (NM STATE) – Looking to rebound from a 30-point loss to Arizona, New Mexico State will welcome rival New Mexico to the Pan American Center on Thursday, in search of a sixth straight win over the Lobos.

New Mexico State and New Mexico have met on the hardwood 222 times since the series began in 1904. That’s the longest running series between New Mexico State and an opponent in program history. The 222 meetings between the Aggies and Lobos are also the most by New Mexico State and an opponent in the history of the program.

• With wins in each of the last five games over New Mexico, the Aggies have matched the program’s third-longest winning streak against the Lobos. The last time New Mexico State won five or more games against New Mexico came from March 2, 1954-January 18, 1956, when the Aggies also won five in a row.

• The two longest winning streaks New Mexico State produced against its in-state rivals came in the early 20th century. From February 11, 1916-February 21, 1923, New Mexico State bested the Lobos 10 consecutive times. In a dominant run that spanned a pair of decades, the Aggies won 19-straight showdowns between the two programs from February 22, 1936-December 11, 1940.

• Now in his third season in charge in Las Cruces, head coach Chris Jan is one of only three bench bosses in the history of the program who have won each of their first four meetings with New Mexico. Jans joins John G. Griffith (1917-20) and Robert R. Brown (1922-26) in that category.

• Formerly New Mexico State’s head coach, New Mexico head man Paul Weir has yet to win a game against New Mexico State in his career. Weir is 0-4 all-time against the Aggies.

• New Mexico State senior Trevelin Queen will be playing in his first rivalry showdown against the Lobos once the two teams tip off Thursday night. He did not appear in either of the two tilts between the Aggies and Lobos during the 2018-19 season.

• Since the start of the 2011-12 season, New Mexico State has dropped just 12 games on its home court at the Pan Am Center. Five of those setbacks, however, have come at the hands of New Mexico.

• During the Aggies five-game winning streak over the Lobos, they are averaging 84.4 points per game and have outscored their in-state rivals by an average of 14.8 points per outing.

• Recently knocked from the ranks of college basketball’s unbeaten, the Lobos dropped a 66-63 decision in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday night against C-USA foe UTEP. A game-tying swish from just inside half court by New Mexico star JaQuan Lyle was ruled to have come just after the final horn sounded.

• Despite the setback, New Mexico remains a dangerous foe who can pile up the points in a hurry. The Lobos enter Thursday night’s showdown armed with the 23rd-highest scoring offense in the nation (87.0 ppg) and rank 26th in the land in field goal percentage (.510).

• The free throw line has been a frequently visited location for New Mexico this season as they rank second (146) and third (106) nationally in free throw attempts and free throws made. Makes at the foul line account for 24.4-percent of the Lobos total offensive output this season.

• Lyle has distinguished himself as one of the top scorers not only in the Mountain West Conference but in the nation. The high-scoring guard ranks eighth nationally in free throws made (27), 11th in free throw attempts (33) and 79th in scoring (19.0 ppg). Lyle’s assist numbers are impressive, too, as he ranks 16th in the land with 28 total assists through the Lobos’ first five games.

• Front court star Carlton Bragg, Jr., gives New Mexico a potent one-two punch. The forward is averaging a double-double (11.4 points, 10.6 rebounds) so far in 2019-20 and is one of five Lobos who are putting in at least 10 points per game this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Trevelin Queen put in 10 of his 12 points in the opening half, Jabari Rice added each of his team-high 14 in the second half, but the Aggies were outscored 28-9 through the last 11:32 of the opening half and fell 83-53 to #17/19 Arizona Sunday afternoon at the McKale Center.

• The hot-shooting Wildcats put up shooting splits of .526/.476/.867 in their sixth consecutive victory over the Aggies. Zeke Nnaji put in a game-high 19 points to lead Arizona.

• Queen and Rice combined to shoot 6-of-12 (50-percent) from three-point range in the loss, but the rest of the Aggies went only 3-of-18 (.167) from deep. The loss also snapped New Mexico State’s two-game winning streak over Pac-12 opposition. Last season, the Aggies took down Washington State twice.

• The setback was also New Mexico State’s second-straight to a top-25 team. In their final game of the 2018-19 season, the Aggies dropped a one-point game to #22 Auburn in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

• The loss dropped New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans to 2-2 (.500) in his Aggie coaching career against foes from the Pac-12.

LEADERS OF THE WAC

• The Aggies have not been especially foul-prone so far this season as they lead the WAC in both fewest fouls (63) and fewest fouls per game (15.8).

• Another area where New Mexico State sees itself topping the WAC charts is in terms of three-pointers per game. The Aggies are averaging eight downtown makes per outing which is the highest average in the league and the 121st-best nationally.



(ALMOST A) DECADE OF DOMINANCE

• Since the 2011-12 season, New Mexico State has been almost unbeatable on its home court of the Pan Am Center.

• During that run, the Aggies have piled up an impressive 122-12 (.910) record inside that facility.

• Over that same span, only one WAC team has succeeded in defeating the Aggies at the Pan Am Center.

COMING UP NEXT

• For the first time in program history, the Aggies will exit the borders of the United States to take part in regular season games. New Mexico State heads to George Town, Cayman Islands, to take part in the 2019 Cayman Islands Classic. First up for New Mexico State in its three-game slate is a Monday morning showdown with Mountain West foe Colorado State. Tip-off is set for 9:00 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. ET.