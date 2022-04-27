LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Construction of the New Mexico State men’s basketball roster for the 2022-2023 season continues for head coach Greg Heiar and on Wednesday he added another piece.

NM State announced that Deshawndre Washington signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Aggies next season.

“We are super excited to welcome Deshawndre Washington to our Aggie family. He is an extension of the coaching staff every day with his passion, energy, competitiveness and work ethic. I call D-Wash my “Queen Chess Piece” because of his versatility on both ends of the court,” said Heiar in a statement. “Shawn is a tremendous floor general and leader among his teammates and has a contagious personality. His vision and ability to make plays for others first at his size is priceless, he is elite at getting his hands on the ball and adds another two-way player to the roster. I love the confidence he carries himself with both on and off the court and that is what you want in one of your captains. He has everything you want in a player: mindset, size, skills, is coachable and has the desire to be a winner in all aspects of life.”

Washington will reunite with Heiar in Las Cruces after spending last season at Northwest Florida State College where they both were a part of the team that played their way to the NJCAA Division I National Championship.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.6 minutes per game for the Raiders last season.

Washington started in 35 of the Raiders’ 36 games and was just one of two players to play in all scheduled games.

Washington brought consistency to the floor as he had 15 straight games with 10 or more points and concluded the year with 25 outings of 10+ points.

The product out of Chicago, Illinois was tabbed as one of the nation’s best junior college players last season because of the accolades he earned. Washington was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Year, the NJCAA Region IV Player of the Year, NJCAA Division II First Team All-American and earned a spot on the NJCAA Division II National Championship All-Tournament Team.

Heiar saw it all come together for the junior guard and is excited about what he will bring to Las Cruces.

“It was a blessing to be able to be a part of his development, growth & maturity over the course of the last nine months, but that was just the beginning of what’s to come because of the belief and trust we have in each other. The sky is the limit for him. Aggie Nation, you will love him as a player, but most importantly, as a person. #AggieUp,” said Heiar in a statement.