LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, NM State men’s head basketball coach Greg Heiar revealed his first signee of the Aggies’ 2022-23 class.

The first signee of the Heiar coaching era is Doctor Bradley, a sophomore forward who played at Salt Lake Community College last season.

The 6-foot-8 forward was a key player in the nation’s top ranked NJCAA Division I basketball program last season. Bradley averaged 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.7 minutes per game in all of his 37 outings for the Bruins.

Heiar got a good look at Bradley last season when Heiar’s Northwest Florida State team matched up with the Bruins in the 2022 NJCAA Division I National Championship game. The tenth-seeded Raiders defeated No. 1 Salt Lake (UT) by a score of 83-67.

The junior college star caught the eye of Heiar after his play last season and left a good impression.

“The Doc” is a tremendous basketball player and an even better person. His mixture of length, skill and athletic ability will be on full display in the Pan Am Center beginning next season,” said Heiar. “He brings a consistent work ethic, a passion to win and an electric, energetic personality to Aggie Nation. His versatility and intelligence will allow us to play him all over the court on both ends of the floor. Aggie fans going to love this impressive young man! #AggieUp.”

Heiar will continue to build his squad up for the upcoming season after a number of players that were on New Mexico State’s 2021-22 team entered the NCAA Transfer Portal since Heiar’s took the head coaching job late March.

Guards Nate Pryor, Jabari Rice, Levar Williams, Mario McKinney Jr. and forward Will McNair Jr. have all entered the portal.

Virshon Cotton and Jorge Moreno are the two players from the 2022 team that are currently undecided and Heiar said they were still 50/50 on returning or leaving.

Chi Chi Avery, Kiran Oliver and Mike Peake have all committed to playing for Heiar in 2022-23.

Here are some more facts about Bradley (Courtesy: NM State Athletics)

Doctor Bradley | F | So. | 6-8 | 200 | Gardena, Calif./Junipero Serra HS/Cal State Fullerton/Salt Lake Community College | Stats (Salt Lake CC) | Stats (Cal State Fullerton) | Highlight Reel

• Had the distinction of being one of the key cogs for the nation’s top-ranked NJCAA Division I basketball program through the 2021-22 campaign at Salt Lake Community College.

• Took part in all 37 of the Bruins’ contests last season and made 17 appearances in the starting lineup. Through those tilts, averaged 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.7 minutes per game.

• Finished the season with 26 outings of 10 or more points and six games with 20 or more markers.

• Earned a spot on the NJCAA Region 18 All-Tournament Team after helping the top-seeded Bruins to a regional crown.

• Helped lead his squad to the NJCAA Division I National Championship bout against current NM State head coach Greg Heiar ‘s Northwest Florida State squad.

• Spent the two seasons prior to his time at Salt Lake Community College at Cal State Fullerton. Redshirted for the 2019-20 season before suiting up for 13 games on the Titans’ 2020-21 schedule.

• Averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 12.0 minutes per game through his lone season of on-court deployment with the Titans.

• As a prep at Junipero Sierra High School, collected Second Team All-Conference honors during his junior season.

• Currently ranked as the nation’s 16th-best junior college player by JUCORecruiting.com.

