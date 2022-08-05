NASSAU, Bahamas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team wrapped up its week-long foreign tour to the Bahamas with a 113-92 win over the Nassau Pirates on Friday.
The victory finished off a 4-0 week for first-year head coach Greg Heiar’s team. NMSU will return home to Las Cruces this weekend.
Eight players finished in double-figures for the Aggies, led by Doctor Bradley’s 22 points. The team made 11 three-pointers in the game.
Although the competition wasn’t as good as what NMSU will see in the regular season, it was a good chance for the Aggies to gain some continuity and test out what could be a very deep roster.
Freshman guard Deuce Benjamin did leave the game with what appeared to be a knee injury, but his father told the Las Cruces Sun-News that he expected Benjamin to be ok.