NASSAU, Bahamas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team wrapped up its week-long foreign tour to the Bahamas with a 113-92 win over the Nassau Pirates on Friday.

The victory finished off a 4-0 week for first-year head coach Greg Heiar’s team. NMSU will return home to Las Cruces this weekend.

𝙶𝚊𝚖𝚎 4 ✅



🎥⬇️⬇️



» 8 players in double figures

» 11 made threes

» @nolimitdoc35 — 22 points

» @MichaelPeake16 double-double (13 points | 10 rebounds)



🏝 𝘉𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘴 𝘍𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘯 𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘳 | #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/IJoBwCnvBy — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) August 6, 2022

Eight players finished in double-figures for the Aggies, led by Doctor Bradley’s 22 points. The team made 11 three-pointers in the game.

Although the competition wasn’t as good as what NMSU will see in the regular season, it was a good chance for the Aggies to gain some continuity and test out what could be a very deep roster.

Freshman guard Deuce Benjamin did leave the game with what appeared to be a knee injury, but his father told the Las Cruces Sun-News that he expected Benjamin to be ok.