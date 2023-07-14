LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball and first-year coach Jason Hooten have been holding summer workouts for about a week now, but they’re limited in what they can get done.

Hooten currently only has five-to-seven players at his disposal for workouts, due to a myriad of reasons. NMSU is waiting for a trio of graduate transfers to finish up their undergraduate degrees before they can come to Las Cruces; Australian recruit Yaak Yaak is still overseas; and a couple of players have picked up minor injuries that will be cleaned up before the season begins.

Checking out my first Jason Hooten practice at @NMStateMBB today. Only 5-7 guys working out right now as the Aggies await for grad transfers from other schools, international guys and a couple minor injuries. NMSU still has 2 scholarships left, too. More at 6/10 on KTSM! pic.twitter.com/eGFbE3A2Ha — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 14, 2023

Needless to say, as Hooten attempts to rehabilitate a program that was driven into the ground in the last year by the previous coaching staff and roster, the early days have been a bit challenging. But, NMSU is still making progress.

“The summer has been difficult trying to incorporate our culture and put our terminology in and things like that, it makes it difficult for sure,” Hooten said. “But to be able to be on the court, turn the page from last year and implement our stuff has been a lot of fun.”

Not a single player or coach from the 2022-23 roster is still a part of the new team. Transfers like Christian Cook (Northeastern State), Kaosi Ezeagu (Sam Houston), Jaden Harris (South Plains Junior College), Jaylin Jackson-Posey (Stephen F. Austin) and Femi Odukale (Seton Hall) are all already taking part in NMSU’s workouts, as is freshman Keylon Dorsey.

Hooten told KTSM that the Aggies still have a pair of scholarships they can use for the 2023-24 season and he and his staff are actively looking, potentially for another big man, or perhaps simply the best available player.

Players the Aggies are still waiting on to be eligible to practice and play once they graduate from their previous universities including Western Kentucky transfer, Jordan Rawls. He averaged 7.5 points and 1.3 rebounds at WKU in 2022-23.

Rawls and others have been attending and watching NMSU practices while they finish their degrees online, but they cannot get on the court with the Aggies until they do. Freshman Lewis Duarte (Overtime Elite) was also at practice, but not working out as he works through a minor injury, according to Hooten.

“The first week of school is Aug. 16, so hopefully somewhere around there we can get going with everyone and have enough numbers to really get started,” Hooten said. “It’s really hard to tell where we are, we’re putting in some basic stuff but the effort has been good for a lot of guys.”

Odukale unsurprisingly stood out in Friday’s workout; he started his career by playing two years in the ACC at Pitt, then spent 2022-23 at Seton Hall where he started 32 of the Pirates 33 games.

The 6’6 Odukale averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game for Seton Hall and at NMSU’s Friday workout, he was a leader on the floor and appeared to have a nice shooting touch.

However, Odukale will need to be granted a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately at NMSU 2023-24, because he’s already used his one-time transfer when he moved from Pitt to Seton Hall and has also not yet graduated. If the NCAA does not grant the waiver request, Odukale will have to sit out the 2023-24 season at NMSU, then be eligible in 2024-25.

Ezeagu, meanwhile, is being leaned on by Hooten and the coaching staff to provide some experience as the only guy on the roster that has played for Hooten before, in 2022-23 at Sam Houston. The sixth-year senior started his career at UTEP in 2018-19. He’s also working through a minor injury in the summer.

Every player that was brought to NMSU for the 2023-24 season knows the microscope the program is under after the tumultuous 2022-23 campaign – Hooten said as much on Friday. Ezeagu told KTSM that he followed Hooten to NMSU because he believes that Hooten can fix the culture.

“If anyone can get it done, it’s him. I’ve been with him for a year, I learned a lot, I learned what he was about on a daily basis,” Ezeagu said. “He’s about nothing but great, so that’s why I decided to come with him.”

The Aggies are still piecing together their schedule and their roster for the upcoming season, but after the last 12 months of turmoil, just being back on the court was enough right now for NMSU.

“Any time you can get on the court, it’s a good feeling. Practice is my happy place. They understand what’s at stake and that we’re under a microscope here,” Hooten said. “They’re excited about that challenge and the opportunity of turning the page and adding our own culture and something new.”