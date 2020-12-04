NM State hoops adds game with Cal Poly

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team announced it had added a game with Big West foe Cal Poly on Thursday.

The Aggies will head west to California on Monday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. in what will be their first game against an NCAA Division 1 opponent in 2020-21. NMSU defeated Arizona Christian and Benedictine Mesa in its first two games earlier this week.

A television network, if the game ends up getting televised, was not yet known as of Thursday evening.

Due to California COVID-19 restrictions, there is a chance the game could be canceled before Monday. Per California guidance issued on Thursday, if ICU capacity in any of the state’s five regions drop below 15 percent, the region goes into a stay-at-home order within 48 hours that will last at least three week. As of Thursday, both regions in southern California were under 20 percent.

According to governor Gavin Newsome, indoor recreational facilities and live audience sports would be a part of the stay-at-home order if the threshold is reached.

The Aggies are also slated to play at Arizona for the second year in a row on Dec. 12 in Tucson.