LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Less than 24 hours after arriving back in Las Cruces from Mesa, Arizona as WAC Baseball Tournament Champions, the New Mexico State Baseball team all sat in front of two televisions and a laptop at ‘The Game Sports Bar and Grill’ watching the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special to see where they would be heading to for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Tournament.

New Mexico State waiting to see where they’ll be playing next in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Selection show is on right now! pic.twitter.com/Dq7bUbSCvO — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) May 30, 2022

The Aggies were selected to head to Corvallis, Oregon to play in the Corvallis Regional which will be hosted by Oregon State. The Aggies’, who are the No. 4 seed in the regional, will open up the tournament with Oregon State, who are the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt (36-21) and San Diego (36-18) are the other two teams in the Corvallis Regional. The Commodores took the No. 2 seed in the regional and San Diego captured the No. 3 seed in the regional.

Oregon State comes into their own regional with a 44-15 record and are coming off a 9-5 loss to Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament Finale. The Beavers have the 12th best ERA (3.79) in the country, along with having the best fielding percentage (.987) in Division I baseball.

The Beavers’ Baseball program is one NM State Head Coach Mike Kirby is familiar with. Kirby spent time as an assistant coach with the University of Oregon from 2009-2011 and faced off against the Pac-12 foe many times.

“I’ve been there. I know how close the fans are to the coaches and the coaching box, and the dugouts and it’ll be a great atmosphere for the boys,” said Kirby. “Corvallis is cool little town, so like I said, my job here is to make sure the guys graduate and make sure they have an unbelievable college experience and this is just icing on the cake.”

The trip to Corvallis is one that the Aggies are looking forward to after facing a lot of adversity this season and coming out triumphant in the WAC Baseball Tournament.

“Two weeks ago, we weren’t even supposed to be here. So the fact that we get to go even compete to get into the college World Series we got nothing to lose,” said NM State outfielder Tommy Tabak. “So all those teams that are pressing so hard because they have something to prove, we’re just going to go have fun and see what happens.”

The Aggies will have a very tough task at hand with Oregon State. This is NM State’s sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history.

“I don’t think it matters for us who’s really out on the field against us. I think we’re just going to play our game, have fun, really enjoy what we’ve been doing here,” said NM State third baseman Nolan Funke. “And I think that’s just going to speak for itself and hopefully we have the same success we did.

The Aggies’ ‘Road to Omaha’ begins on Friday, June 3 against Oregon State at 8:00 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Corvallis – Los Aggies are coming 🤠#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/t61bSl31yP — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) May 30, 2022

The Regional round of the tournament will be a double-elimination format. Here is the schedule for the 2022 Corvallis Regional.

CORVALLIS REGIONAL SCHEDULE (Courtesy: Oregon State University Beavers)

(Note: All times are in Pacific Time on this schedule)