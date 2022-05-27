MESA, Arizona (KTSM) – New Mexico State Baseball has played its way to the WAC Tournament Championship. On Friday, the Aggies grabbed a 7-3 victory over Sacramento State which was all they needed to secure their spot in the final game of the tournament.

The Aggies got off to a great start as they tacked on three runs in the first frame of the game. Evan Martinez-Pagani and Tommy Tabak both collected key hits in the inning that drove in the trio of runs.

T1 | Tommy Two Bags! A two-run double from @Tomtabak makes it 3-0 Aggies! pic.twitter.com/RAIeP1hEbc — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) May 27, 2022

The Aggies went into the bullpen to get through the game. Cade Swenson started the game and threw four innings, allowed four hits, one earned run, and struck out six. Lyle Hibbits, Hayden Johns, Brendon Rodriguez, and Alex Bustamante then came on to finish the game with Hibbits getting the decision for the win.

The Aggies scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and the final and seventh run in the bottom of the fifth. New Mexico State collected 11 hits, seven of them being doubles, as a team to put up a total of seven runs, which was the second most runs they’ve scored in this tournament.

Our ticket is punched. Now we wait for an opponent. #AggieUp



📰 | https://t.co/qqZu3f9QYt pic.twitter.com/fRSv8Yy6Vd — New Mexico State Baseball (@NMStateBaseball) May 28, 2022

New Mexico State will now look to get one more win in the WAC Baseball Tournament Championship Game to put a cherry on top of their Cinderella run. The Aggies will face the winner of Grand Canyon/Abilene Christian in the championship game on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. MT on ESPN+.