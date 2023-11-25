LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Ethan Albertson nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give New Mexico State football its tenth win of the season after it beat Jax State, 20-17, at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Ethan Albertson nails a 47-yard field goal as time expires to give NMSU its 10th win of the season. First double-digit win season since 1960 and second ever in program history. Up next, the CUSA title game vs. Liberty on Dec. 1. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) November 26, 2023

New Mexico State earned its 10th win of the season and it was a historic one. This is New Mexico State’s first double-digit win season since 1960 and only the second ever to accomplish 10+ wins in a season in program history. The last time this feat was done was by the 1960 NMSU football team when they went 11-0 that year.

“Ten wins in a regular season, I think is a heck of an accomplishment with this group and the background we’ve had here in football for a long time,” NM State head coach Jerry Kill said post-game. “Doing it in two years is an unbelievable story.”

With the win, New Mexico State also cemented its spot in the Conference USA championship game against Liberty. Both teams entered Saturday’s game with tied for second place in the conference standings with a 6-1 league record, but Jax State is ineligible for postseason play due to the NCAA’s two-year postseason ban for FCS to FBS transitioning programs. With the notion of this game being a virtual tiebreaker, New Mexico State made sure there was no doubts left about is spot in CUSA title game after Saturday.

“It’s been a great, great run. We did it the hard hat, lunch pail way,” Kill said. “We got the win and now we go play from the conference championship. Nobody can say we don’t deserve it or whatever. We get to do that.”

New Mexico State looked dominant to start out the game. A one-yard Jamoni Jones touchdown run gave NMSU its first lead of the game, 7-0, with 8:12 to go in the first quarter. Later on, Diego Pavia connected with Trent Hudson on an 11-yard touchdown pass to give NMSU a 14-0 lead at the end of the first frame of play.

Jax State got on the board in the second quarter of the game at the 07:09 mark after a 33-yard field goal by Alen Karajic to make it a 17-3 contest.

New Mexico State kicked in a field goal of its own, a 27-yard field goal by Ethan Albertson, in the last moments of the first half to extend NMSU’s lead to 17-3 at the halftime.

The second half was filled with turnovers from both teams. There was a total of five turnovers, two from Jax State, both were interceptions, and three from New Mexico State, one fumble and two interceptions.

The Landlord collects on a big-time interception💪#AggieUp x #HHLP pic.twitter.com/BcIF36oz1L — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 25, 2023

The costliest turnover for NMSU came in the fourth quarter, as Pavia was picked off by Geimere Latimer at NMSU’s 22-yard line with 07:19 Left in the game. Four plays later, Jax State’s offense took advantage of the turnover and scored off of an 11-yard Malik Jackson touchdown run to make it a 17-12 game still in favor of NMSU. Jax State made it a three-point game, 17-14, after a successful two-point conversion right after.

Ensuing drive, Jax State forced NMSU to punt the ball. Jax State got the ball back with 3:40 left in the game, marched down NMSU’s 10-yard line and settled for a game-tying field goal by Karajic with 44 seconds left in the game.

All Tied at 17!@AlenKarajic sends it through the uprights from 27 yards out!#HardEdge | #EarnSuccess pic.twitter.com/enkYyeZR9E — Jax State Football (@JaxStateFB) November 26, 2023

New Mexico State received the ball back with 43 seconds left and that was more than enough time the Aggies needed to get in game-winning field position. Pavia connected with Hudson for a 37-yard completion on the second play of the Aggies’ last drive to get them to JSU’s 28-yard line. NMSU ran one more play on offense, a three-yard rush by Pavia to get them at JSU’s 25-yard line. After that, New Mexico State brought on Ethan Albertson, the redshirt senior on senior day, for a 42-yard field goal to win the game. With the wind blowing, Albertson nailed the 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the Aggies the win, 20-17.

Ethan Albertson wins it for @NMStateFootball as time expires! 🙌



📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/gyu9I4tkmj — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) November 26, 2023

“It went down to the wire and a kid that has had some had struggles last year did everything we asked him to do. Joey [Connors] has done a great job with them and to kick the ball 42 yards into the type of wind we had was an incredible kick.” Kill said on Ethan Alberton’s game-winning field goal.

New Mexico State (10-3, 7-1 CUSA) will now turn its sights to its biggest game of the year: The Conference USA championship game. NMSU will get its rematch with Liberty (12-0, 7-0 UCSA) next Friday, Dec. 1 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Viriginia. This will be the first time in program history that New Mexico State will play for a conference championship.