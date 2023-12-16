LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State will say goodbye to offensive coordinator Tim Beck after two seasons in Las Cruces. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Vanderbilt is expected to hire Beck as the school’s new offensive coordinator.

The news broke after New Mexico State’s loss to Fresno State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.

Sources confirmed to KTSM that Beck is expected to take the job at Vanderbilt.

Source confirms to KTSM that New Mexico State Offensive coordinator Tim Beck is expected to take the same job at Vanderbilt. Also confirms that DB coach Cliff Odom is going to be Mississippi State’s new special teams coordinator. @PeteThamel first on both. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 17, 2023

Thamel also broke the news that NMSU defensive back coach Cliff Odom is expected to take a job at Mississippi State as the new special teams coordinator. Sources also confirmed to KTSM that Odom is leaving NMSU and heading to Mississippi State.