DALLAS, Texas – Kickoff times and networks have been announced for ten of the 13 New Mexico State home games for the 2023 season.

As NM State prepares for its first season as a member of Conference USA, head coach Jerry Kill and company will have a flurry of opportunities to be seen by a national audience. The Aggies will play at least five games on national, linear television with two additional contests already announced for national streaming on ESPN+.



The Aggies will kick off the 2023 season on ESPN vs. UMass on Saturday, August 26 at 5:00 p.m. MT. It’s the first time since 2007 that an NMSU home game will air on ESPN.

After opening 2022 at home on ESPN2 vs. Nevada, the ’23 lid lifter will be just the eleventh time in NM State history that a home football game will air nationally on the ESPN linear networks. The contest will also be the second straight NM State football game to air on ESPN’s main channel following the Aggies’ victory in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl.



The 100th edition of the Battle of I-10 between NM State and UTEP will air nationally on ESPN2. Kickoff from the Sun Bowl will take place at 7:00 p.m. MT.



A pair of home games will air nationally on the CBS Sports Network when the Aggies host Florida International and Sam Houston. Both games against the Panthers and Bearkats will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. MT from Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces.



NM State will play a third contest on CBS Sports Network when the Aggies head east to Ruston, Louisiana. Going head-to-head with Louisiana Tech, NM State will kickoff against the Bulldogs at 5:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. CT) on Tuesday, October 24.



Two more contests – one at home and one on the road – will be streamed on ESPN+. The Aggies will host Western Illinois in a Week One (Sept. 2) contest on the ESPN streaming platform with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. MT. Previously, Western Illinois and NM State have never met on the gridiron.



One week later (Sept. 9), NM State will head to Lynchburg, Va. for the second straight season to battle Liberty on ESPN+. The Aggies will look to repeat their 2022 success in Virginia after extinguishing the Flames, 49-14. Kickoff from Lynchburg is slated for 4:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. ET).



Three additional games – Middle Tennessee (Nov. 4; 4:00 p.m. MT), at Western Kentucky (Nov. 11; 1:30 p.m MT / 2:30 p.m. CT), and Jacksonville State (Nov. 25; 2:00 p.m. MT) will all air on the ESPN Platforms. For all games below designated as ESPN Platforms, they are subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement.



An annual tradition across college campus, homecoming is no exception in Las Cruces. The NMSU Foundation will once again sponsor homecoming weekend for the Aggies with the main event, NM State football, occurring on November 4 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.



There have been no kickoff times announced the Aggies trips to Hawaii, New Mexico, or Auburn, yet. Details surrounding those games will be made public at a later date and will be shared on NMStateSports.com and through the NM State Football social media channels.



