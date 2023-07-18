LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State football’s road trip to play Wyoming as part of a home-and-home with the Cowboys has been rescheduled from 2024 to 2032.

The change is according to Wyoming’s 2023 football media guide. It was initially supposed to be play Sept. 21, 2024, but has now been moved to Sept. 18, 2032.

Game rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2024, to Sept. 18, 2032.



The game is part of a home-and-home series that began Aug. 25, 2018, with a 29-7 Wyoming win over NMSU at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

With NMSU moving to Conference USA from an FBS Independent, the Aggies will have to reschedule multiple games off of its current 2024 slate that features seven nonconference games.

Other than the annual rivalry game with New Mexico, it’s currently unclear which of those games will be moved.