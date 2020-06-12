NM State football begins voluntary workouts with strict COVID-19 precautions

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – A few weeks ago, the NCAA announced it would allow its member universities to begin voluntary offseason workouts on June 8; New Mexico State has taken full advantage.

The Aggies’ players have been back on campus this week, preparing for the season opener vs. UCLA in late August.

The return to practice is not without precautions. Players were strongly encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of workouts and players flying in from out-of-state are required to quarantine themselves for two weeks before joining workouts. Any player taking part in the drills has passed both those tests.

The Aggies are split into three different groups for workouts and are screened prior to entering practice. Social distancing is required during workouts and all equipment is wiped down after each use. The players say they feel comfortable with the measures being taken.

“I think everyone on the team is taking measures to keep us safe and healthy working out. We’re ahead of the game and on the 8-ball so we’re doing good. We take the measures seriously,” said defensive lineman Lama Lavea.

“It’s like being in the store, you don’t want to get too close to people. they mapped out an entire plan for us and it’s a good one. I appreciate it,” said tight end Xander Yarberough.

If someone were to test positive, NMSU would test everyone that came into contact with them, then clean and sterilize the areas where the player frequented.

UTEP is getting ready to begin its offseason training program next Monday, as are some area high schools.