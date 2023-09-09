LYNCHBURGH, Virginia (KTSM) – New Mexico State (1-2, 0-1 CUSA) was handed a 33-17 defeat by Liberty (2-0, 1-0 CUSA) in both programs’ first Conference USA games for the 2023 season at Williams Stadium on Saturday.

New Mexico State committed three turnovers in the game, two of them came in the second half and proved to be costly ones.

After scoring 17 points in the first half and being down 23-17 at halftime, New Mexico State’s four drives in the second half ended with no points. First drive ended in a fumble by quarterback Diego Pavia. The second drive was a three-and-out which resulted in a punt. The third drive ended in a redzone interception and the fourth was a turnover on downs.

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill cited turnovers and Liberty’s ability to play more physical than his own squad was a big reason why Saturday panned out the way it did.

“From a physical standpoint, and I don’t like saying this, in the second half they [Liberty] just physically got after us,” Kill said. “We were matching their scores in the first half and then when you miss a couple of scoring opportunities with the three turnovers, you’re not going to beat them.”

This was New Mexico State’s second multi-turnover game so far this season, both have ended in defeats for the Aggies.

Liberty outgained New Mexico State 526-341 in total yards. Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter went 15-of-25, 276 passing yards, and 4 total touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing).

This was New Mexico State’s lowest scoring game of the season. Quarterback Diego Pavia went 12-of-21 with 150 passing yards, a touchdown pass, a pair of interceptions and a fumble. Pavia also led the team in rushing with 65 yards on 9 attempts. Ahmonte Watkins was the leading running back with 45 yards on five carries. Wide receiver Trent Hudson collected the team’s only passing touchdown of the game. That was his second TD of the season.

Up next, New Mexico State will turn its focus to another edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry. New Mexico State will take on rival New Mexico at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 16.

GAME RECAP (Courtesy: NM State Athletics)