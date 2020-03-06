NM State drops season finale at Cal Baptist

RIVERSIDE, CA (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team dropped its final regular-season game, 82-70, at California Baptist on Thursday night in Riverside.

The Aggies got off to an early 4-0 start following buckets from Micayla Buckner and Tayelin Grays to open the game. However, the two teams went back-and-forth for the remainder of the quarter with the Lancers able to take a 17-14 lead into the break.

CBU remained ahead until Shania Harper gave the Aggies a 27-26 lead with 5:26 to play in the half. The Lancers then finished the half on a 16-5 run to lead 43-31 at the half. NM State outrebounded California Baptist 25-17 in the half but the Lancers shot 53.1-percent from the floor.

The Lancers got hot from three coming out of the halftime break and opened its lead to 52-38 at the 7:42 mark. California Baptist continued to shoot well for the remainder of the quarter and the Aggies trailed 73-50 after three quarters in Riverside.

NM State showed some life in the fourth quarter but every time it went on a run, the Lancers were there to answer back. The Aggies were able to go on a tun but it was too late to make a difference and they fell 82-70.

Soufia Inoussa led the way with 14 points and 11 rebounds for first-career double-double. Tayelin Grays scored 13, Micayla Buckner 12 and Aaliyah Prince added 10 points for the Aggies. NM State outrebounded California Baptist 50-31 but the Lancers shot 52.5-percent from the field.

The Aggies now wait to see what seed they will receive for the WAC Tournament beginning on Wednesday, March 11, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.