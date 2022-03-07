LAS CRUCES, N.M. – In an announcement made Monday morning by NM State athletics officials, an anonymous $2.9 million philanthropic gift has been given to the NMSU Foundation, benefiting Aggie athletics, to fund the creation of a section of suites as well as a premium club seating area which will be located on the north end of the Pan American Center.

Currently the Pan American Center boasts just one premium season option for NM State men’s basketball, but that will soon change as plans have been set in motion to increase the facility’s premium seating capacity in order to benefit not just men’s basketball but women’s basketball and volleyball, too.



Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 8, 2022 with an anticipated finishing date set for the winter of 2022.



“In the pantheon of individual private giving to Aggie athletics in our 100-year history, this is comparable only to the gift made by Stan Fulton to create our athletics center,” commented NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia. “The added significance of this gift is that the project will result in a lifelong revenue stream for the Department of Athletics.”

A total of six suites are set to be constructed in the Pan Am Center. Three suites will be built on each end of the north side of the Pan American Center, and in between the two sections of suites will be 32-seat club section. Directly behind the 32-seat club section, a club area will be available to club ticket holders and groups during Aggie men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball games.



Suites will be leased to groups on a multi-year basis and provide excellent vantage points to attend the various concerts and events which are held at the Pan Am Center throughout each year.

“I cannot thank our anonymous donor enough for not just this gift, but for the enterprising business acumen provided on this project that will help our 400 Aggie student-athletes in perpetuity,” continued Moccia. “The Pan American Center has an incredible history and with projects such as this, as well as our newly-installed video board, we have been able to continue modernizing the facility in ways that will give a new generation of Aggie fans opportunities to create everlasting memories.”