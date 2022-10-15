LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State secured a 21-9 victory over New Mexico at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

After losing the last three meetings, New Mexico State finally found themselves on the winning side of the Rio Grande Rivalry. Saturday night’s result was the first time since 2017 that New Mexico State has beat New Mexico.

Final: New Mexico State beats New Mexico 21-9 to get to 2-5 and equal its win total from 2021. Aggies first win over the Lobos since 2017, and you can tell how much it means to Trevor Brohard, one of the only players on the roster at NMSU for that win in 2017. pic.twitter.com/DNzJi8QAWP — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 16, 2022

The Aggies’ offense tacked on three touchdowns on the night, but their defense played just as big of a role in the win.

NM State’s defense held New Mexico’s offense to scoring no touchdowns and collecting 269 total yards (160 passing, 109 rushing) in the contest. The Aggies’ defense on 3rd down was a big factor in getting the ball out of the Lobos’ hands. New Mexico went 3-for-16 on third downs in the game.

NM State’s offense racked up 225 total yards (119 passing, 106 rushing). The Aggies though were able to capitalize on the big plays. In the first quarter with 3:00 minutes remaining, true freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes connected with Ahmonte Watkins for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put the Aggies up 7-6 after the extra point.

New Mexico State took a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Right off the bat in the second half, Frakes tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kordell David to put the Aggies up 14-6 after the extra point.

The final Aggies score came with 4:55 left in the third quarter when Star Thomas pushed his way into the endzone from the two-yard line. The Aggies then went up 21-6 at the end of the third.

Frakes put together one of his best games of the season. The freshman had 10 completions on 17 attempts, 119 passing yards, and two passing touchdowns.

Star Thomas led all Aggies rushers in carries (13), rushing yards (54) and touchdowns (1). Jamoni Jones followed with seven carries and 20 rushing yards.

On defense, the lethal linebacker duo of Chris Ojoh and Trevor Brohard had big games. Ojoh had 15 tackles, 11 of them solo tackles, and 2 tackles for loss. Brohard had 10 tackles with five of them recorded as solo tackles. They each collected one sack on the night as well.

New Mexico State ended up collecting a 21-9 win over New Mexico once the dust settled. This was the Aggies’ second win of the season and their first over their rival, New Mexico, since 2017.

Jerry Kill and Trevor Brohard react to New Mexico State's 21-9 win over New Mexico tonight at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Can tell what it means to both of them to win the rivalry game. pic.twitter.com/s9MMgLkntY — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 16, 2022

“I am so happy for the kids, the seniors, guys like [Trevor Brohard] and I am just happy for Las Cruces because our fans were the difference tonight,” said NM State head coach Jerry Kill. “Certainly on 3rd down situations, the fans were loud, it’s called home field advantage and we definitely had it tonight. My hats off to every person in Las Cruces.”

New Mexico State celebrates its first win over New Mexico since 2017. Aggies were outgained by about 40 yards, lost time of possession by 13 minutes, but 2 short fields to open the third quarter + an INT and holding UNM to 3-16 on 3rd down got it done. pic.twitter.com/Vyrzr8ttSe — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 16, 2022

“Its a huge win especially since I’ve been out here for five years now and the only time we beat them was in 2017,” said NM State senior linebacker Trevor Brohard. “This is a huge win, we played as a team, the energy was there, we fed off everybody’s emotions and it means so much not only to me but to everybody in this group.”

The last play of New Mexico State's 21-9 win over New Mexico, their first in the series since 2017. Afterwards, the celebration gets going with @ogescobar, @ChrisOjoh, Trevor Brohard and @CoachWrightNMSU featured, among others. pic.twitter.com/yGRzVT8i0z — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 16, 2022

New Mexico State is now sits with a 2-5 record on the season. The Aggies next game is on Saturday, Oct. 22 when they play San Jose State at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.