LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State baseball team grabbed a 13-9 win over Dixie State for their 18th win of the season on Sunday.

The Aggies won the series and that now makes it back to back series wins for the NMSU.

The Trailblazers jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings of play but the bats would come alive for the Aggies for their comeback.

Homeruns from Edward Martinez Pagani and AJ Garcia in the bottom of the 6th pulled the Aggies within one at 8-7. Then it was Kevin Jimenez who brought in the game tying run off of a ground rule double.

The Aggies scored five runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to tie up the game.

NM State would see another five run inning in the bottom of the 9th, which led the Aggies to secure a 13-9 victory over Dixie State.

The win marks back to back series wins for the Aggies after beating Dixie State this weekend and Seattle U last weekend.

The Aggies will be back in action in five days against California Baptist for another three game series.