PHOENIX, Ariz. – For the first time this season, NM State finished a contest with a zero in the scoring column. Grand Canyon scored early and often as the Lopes cruised to a 10-0 victory in just seven innings.



Grand Canyon struck for nine runs in the first two innings and took complete control of the contest. NM State starter Tyler Hoeft was dinged for eight runs, all earned, in just 1.0 innings of work. Hoeft worked into the second inning but the Lopes pushed four runs across before NM State managed to record an out.



At the top of the lineup, Cal Villareal paced NM State on Saturday night. The Aggies’ right fielder picked up a pair of hits and was the lone Aggie with a multi-hit showing.



Cade Swenson and Sakemi Sato combined for 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Swenson and Will Sierra both struck out a pair of GCU hitters in their relief appearances.



In the fifth inning, Grand Canyon homered to right field to push its lead to ten runs. By rule, the Western Athletic Conference’s run rule was then threatened. In a seventh inning pinch-hit situation, Keith Jones II laced a double to left field to keep the Aggies alive. Jones II would advance to third base but was stranded before the Aggies could plate a run to continue the game.



The Aggies and Lopes will conclude the three-game series on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 1:00 p.m. MT. Once again, the game will air on ESPN+ and fans can tune in as NM State looks to pick up its first win of the season.



Quick Hits

· NM State falls to 0-2 in conference play

