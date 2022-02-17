LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State (NMSU) baseball team will open their 2022 season on Friday in the first of three games against the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). First pitch at Presley Askew Field is at 3 p.m. MT.

The Aggies swung and missed in Mike Kirby’s first full season as the head coach, going 20-34 (16-20 WAC), their first losing season since 2015. As a result of last year’s struggles, and 23 new additions to this year’s roster, NMSU is picked to finish fourth in the Western Athletic Conference’s (WAC) West Division.

“I think last year was enough motivation than getting your butt kicked around. Getting taken behind the dugout and pushed around isn’t very much fun,” said Kirby. “These guys, like anyone, have big goals and they’ve put in a lot of good hard work. They’re excited to go.”

NMSU returns junior infielder Kevin Jimenez, who was selected to the 13-man Preseason All-WAC team. Jimenez is the lone Aggie to make the cut, and he believes the lack of preseason recognition for the Aggies will be a motivation throughout the season.

“You never want to be projected to come in fourth in your conference, but it has definitely put a chip on our shoulder to get ready for the season,” said Jimenez. “It starts tomorrow. We’re ready to battle it out.”

Friday’s meeting with UIC will be the first is school history.

GAME NOTES (Via: NM State Athletics)

Game One

UIC (0-0) at NM State (0-0)

Friday, Feb. 18 | 3:00 p.m. | Presley Askew Field | Las Cruces, N.M.

Watch | Listen Live | Live Stats | Tickets | Weather Forecast | NM State Game Notes

Pitching Matchup | RHP Rorik Maltrud (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Nate Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)



Game Two

UIC at NM State

Saturday, Feb. 19 | 2:00 p.m. | Presley Askew Field | Las Cruces N.M.

Watch | Listen Live | Live Stats | Tickets | Weather Forecast | NM State Game Notes

Pitching Matchup | LHP Sammy Natera (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Ingram (0-0, 0.00 ERA)



Game Three

UIC at NM State

Sunday, Feb. 20 | 11:00 a.m. | Presley Askew Field | Las Cruces, N.M.

Watch | Listen Live | Live Stats | Tickets | Weather Forecast | NM State Game Notes

Pitching Matchup | RHP Ian Mejia (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Sam Menegat (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

AGGIE FACTS

Second basemen Kevin Jimenez picked up a flurry of preseason awards. The junior from Arizona was named to the Preseason All-WAC Team and named as one of the top 50 second basemen in college baseball by D1Baseball.

picked up a flurry of preseason awards. The junior from Arizona was named to the Preseason All-WAC Team and named as one of the top 50 second basemen in college baseball by D1Baseball. Catcher Logan Gallina and Saturday starter Sammy Natera both appeared in the top-five of D1Baseball’s Top Prospects list for the WAC. Friday’s starting pitcher Rorik Maltrud also appears on the list, coming in at #15.

and Saturday starter both appeared in the top-five of D1Baseball’s Top Prospects list for the WAC. Friday’s starting pitcher also appears on the list, coming in at #15. The Aggies will open the season with 13 consecutive home games against UIC, Oakland, Prairie View A&M, and Seattle.

NM State opens the home slate with consecutive weekends against Horizon League opponents. After UIC comes to Las Cruces, Oakland will come to town for a three-game set (Feb. 25-27).

In 2021, Zerek Saenz led the WAC in hits (75) and on-base percentage (.471). Ethan Mann knocked in a conference-best 50 runs while Jimenez drew a league-high 41 walks.

led the WAC in hits (75) and on-base percentage (.471). knocked in a conference-best 50 runs while Jimenez drew a league-high 41 walks. Rorik Maltrud , Sammy Natera , and Ian Mejia are set to open the season on the mound for the Aggies.

ABOUT THE FLAMES

UIC went on a tear to close the 2021 regular season. The Flames won 19 of their final 20 regular season games.

Last season, the Flames were one of the most successful teams at the plate in Division I baseball. UIC posted a .309 batting average, good for ninth-best in the nation.

UIC also finished inside the Top-15 for shutouts (6, 15th), triples (19, 12th), triples per game (.40, 13th), and slugging percentage (.497, 9th).

Sean McDermott is in his first season at the helm of the Flames. McDermott is in his 24th year on staff and replaces Mike Dee, who had led UIC since the 1999 season.

UIC posted an 18-9 record away from Curtis Granderson Field throughout the 2021 season.

The Flames were selected to finish second in the Horizon League preseason poll behind defending champion Wright State.

