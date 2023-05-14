OREM, Utah – For the first two games of the series between Utah Valley and NM State, offense was plentiful. On Sunday afternoon, the two squads engaged into a pitchers duel to change the pace. A costly wild pitch in the eight inning allowed Utah Valley to take a 5-4 lead, which it would hold through the ninth to complete the series sweep.



After rain and wet field conditions pushed first pitch back an hour, the Aggies struck first in the first. Following a hit by pitch and an error, NM State managed to push its first run across without recording a hit. Kevin Jimenez opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left field, plating Keith Jones II . Utah Valley quickly answered with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first to tie the game.



The Wolverines clawed out a two-run inning in the third to take a two-run lead over the Aggies. After a scoreless fourth, the Aggies got two runs in the fifth to re-tie the game. After Damone Hale scored on a wild pitch, Preston Godfrey tied the game with a single to left field, scoring Kevin Jimenez . In the bottom of the frame, Utah Valley jumped back in front, taking a 4-3 lead.



Tyler Hoeft was phenomenal for NM State on Sunday afternoon. Hoeft matched his NM State career-high with eight strikeouts in the ballgame over 6.0 innings of work. With only two earned runs allowed, Hoeft recorded a quality start on Sunday afternoon as well.



Godfrey once again smoked a ball to left field in the seventh inning, tying the game at four. A defensive miscue by the Wolverine left fielder saw the ball skip off the wall and gave Christian Perez a chance to score.



Heartbreaking might be the best way to describe the bottom of the eighth for NM State. With two outs and a runner on third, a wild pitch brought the go-ahead run across for the Wolverines. In the ninth inning, the Aggies went down in order, allowing Utah Valley to secure its first sweep in over six years.



Quick Hits

Christian Perez’s hit streak reached 12 games on Sunday – The longest of any Aggie in 2023.

hit streak reached 12 games on Sunday – The longest of any Aggie in 2023. Tyler Hoeft matched his NM State career-high with eight strikeouts on Sunday

matched his NM State career-high with eight strikeouts on Sunday The loss was NM State’s final conference game as members of the Western Athletic Conference.

The Aggies left the bases loaded in the sixth inning. On Sunday, 10 NM State baserunners were left on base.

NM State’s losing streak now sits at six games.

The Aggies will return home for the final four games of the season. On Tuesday, NM State will host New Mexico before welcoming St. Thomas for three games.

Only Perez and Kevin Jimenez recorded multi-hit games for the Aggies.