LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A four-run lead was not enough for New Mexico State on Sunday afternoon as the Aggies were tripped up by Seattle U. Leading 6-2 after four innings, NM State allowed seven unanswered runs to win the series finale, 9-6.



After Tyler Hoeft faced the minimum in the first inning, NM State opened the scoring in the bottom half. Keith Jones II led off the frame with a single before Mitch Namie ripped a single into center. With the Redhawk center fielder hot in pursuit, looking to make a play on Jones, the ball skipped past and allowed the Aggies’ right fielder to score from first. Later in the inning, Christian Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Namie and pushing NM State’s lead to two.



When Seattle U stepped to the plate, they managed to even the game at two. The Redhawks got an RBI double before sending a two-out single back through the middle for the second run of the frame.



The third inning came with plenty of controversy and extended life for NM State. An unassisted, inning ending double play for Seattle’s defense was overturned, putting a pair of Aggies on the base paths. With the new life, Perez and Preston Godfrey ripped back-to-back doubles, pushing three runs across.



Much like the third inning, NM State saw back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning. Following a leadoff two-bagger by Hunter Antillon , the Aggies got a second knock by Romeo Ballesteros , pushing the lead to 6-2. Unfortunately for Aggie fans, the scoring stopped there for NM State. Over the final five innings of the ballgame, the Aggies were held scoreless.



In the fifth inning, Seattle U saw its offense explode for six runs. With one out, the Redhawks saw six consecutive hitters reach, including a three-run blast. When the dust settled, the Redhawks had jumped out to an 8-6 lead, entirely flipping the script.



Seattle’s final run of the afternoon came in the seventh inning following a wild pitch. With the victory, the Redhawks took the series for their fifth consecutive series win in WAC play.



Quick Hits

Sakemi Sato fell to 0-1 on the season after taking the loss in relief.

The Aggies outhit Seattle U on Sunday, 11-9.

Keith Jones II tallied four hits in the series finale, scoring a pair of runs.

Seven of the nine Aggies recorded hits on Sunday.

Aaron Treloar and Matthew Maloney spun 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

and spun 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Each of the next four games for NM State will be on the road. The Aggies will face Utah on Tuesday night before beginning a three-game set with Utah Valley on Friday.