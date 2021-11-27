NM State back in the win column with victory over Tennessee Tech

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – The Aggies picked up a big win in their second tilt in the San Juan Shootout as they defeated Tennessee Tech 66-54 inside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.

The top scorer on the night was Dallas native Deja Terrell who posted 11 points on four-of-six from the field. A trio of Aggies nearly reached double-digits as Mel Isbell , Jade Bradley and Bigue Sarr each tallied nine points. Isbell also led the team in rebounds, as the redshirt sophomore pulled down five boards.



In the opening quarter, Isbell opened the Aggie scoring with a three-pointer to even the score at three apiece. On the night, Isbell hit three triples to reach her season-high of nine points. A Taylor Donaldson layup was followed by back-to-back buckets from Sarr to put the Aggies up 9-8 with 1:59 in the first quarter. A pair of Deja Terrell free throws gave NM State a 13-10 lead heading into the second quarter.



Tayelin Grays turned a Soufia Inoussa pass into an assist to stop a six-point Golden Eagle run in the first four minutes of the second period. Taylor Donaldson then scored to put the Aggies ahead 17-16 and give Brooke Atkinson ‘s squad a lead it would never relinquish. Terrell scored three points to spark a 7-0 run for the Aggies to close the half, giving NM State a 26-17 advantage at the break.



The momentum seemed to shift entirely at the 7:11 mark of the third quarter when Jade Bradley connected a huge and-one that put the Aggies up 32-19. Deja Terrell then hit two consecutive layups to help NM State take a 17-point lead. The Aggies continued to pull away in the third as Molly Kaiser hit another and-one to help the Aggies lead 44-25 with 3:28 remaining in the quarter. Freshman Sylena Peterson got in on the scoring action in the third when she hit a free throw with just over two minutes remaining. The third Mel Isbell triple of the night gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, putting NM State up 50-30 heading into the final quarter.



Following made baskets from Bigue Sarr and Soufia Inoussa to put the Aggies ahead 59-44 with 3:59 to go, head coach Brooke Atkinson brought three of her starters off the floor for the night. Fama Thiam and Janessa Johnson added their names to the stat sheet as they each scored in the fourth quarter to help NM State close out the win. Johnson finished with the final four points for the Aggies, capping off a 12-point victory.



Up Next

The Aggies will make the nearly 3,000-mile trip back home to face off with the Miners on Dec. 1 inside the Pan American Center. This will be the second of two scheduled meetings with UTEP this season. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (MT) and all the action can be caught on ESPN+.