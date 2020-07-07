NM State announces 20 additional positive COVID-19 cases

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The coronavirus has hit the New Mexico State University (NMSU) athletic department hard. NMSU announcing 20 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Last week, six student-athletes and one strength and conditioning coach tested positive for the virus.

A relatively small outbreak revealed a much larger one. NMSU responded with another round of testing, administering 162 tests with 135 of them coming back negative, 20 positive tests, and seven tests still pending results. The positive cases affect multiple sports within the athletic department.

On-campus workouts at NMSU remain suspended indefinitely. The university will await approval from medical personnel before resuming activity.

The NMSU football team is scheduled to begin practicing later this month to prepare for their opener at UCLA on Saturday, August 29.