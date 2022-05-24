MESA, Ariz. – The records don’t matter at this point. The records reset to 0-0. A brand-new season – the postseason – begins tomorrow. NM State baseball will meet with Sam Houston at 1 p.m. MT in the WAC Baseball Tournament on Wednesday. 

AGGIE FACTS 

  • NM State enters the tournament as the fourth seed out of the west division. 
  • Last weekend, the Aggies took two of three on the road against Utah Valley to secure their bid to the WAC Baseball Tournament.
  • Logan Gallina was named to the All-WAC First Team and All-Defensive Team on Tuesday.
  • Gallina ranks 18th nationally and is tied for the WAC lead with 20 home runs. 
  • Pablo Cortes will be the starting pitcher for NM State on Wednesday.
  • Alongside Gallina, Kevin Jimenez is tied for the NM State lead in batting average, hitting .342 on the season.
  • Jimenez has ripped 22 doubles on the season, putting him in a tie for sixth place in NM State’s single-season record book.
  • The Aggies will be without Brandon Dieter throughout the WAC Baseball Tournament. Dieter had started every game for the Aggies thus far.

ABOUT THE BEARKATS 

  • Sam Houston enters the WAC Baseball Tournament as the top seed from the southwest division. 
  • Earlier this season, the Bearkats defeated a pair of ranked teams in No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Texas State.  
  • On the final weekend of the regular season, the Bearkats took two of three from Abilene Christian, the fourth seed from the southwest division.  
  • Carlos Contreras was named WAC Player of the Year on Tuesday and leads all Division I athletes in runs batted in. 

AROUND THE WAC TOURNAMENT 

  • The Aggies will face either Sacramento State or UTRGV on Thursday. 
  • If NM State wins over Sam Houston, the Aggies will face the winner of Sacramento State or UTRGV on Thursday at 4 p.m.
  • Should the Aggies fall, they would play the loser of the Hornets and Vaqueros game at 9 a.m. on Thursday. 
  • No. 1 Grand Canyon, No. 2 Lamar, No. 3 Seattle U, and No. 4 Abilene Christian make up the other side of the bracket.
  • The WAC Baseball Tournament is double-elimination. 