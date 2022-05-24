MESA, Ariz. – The records don’t matter at this point. The records reset to 0-0. A brand-new season – the postseason – begins tomorrow. NM State baseball will meet with Sam Houston at 1 p.m. MT in the WAC Baseball Tournament on Wednesday.
AGGIE FACTS
- NM State enters the tournament as the fourth seed out of the west division.
- Last weekend, the Aggies took two of three on the road against Utah Valley to secure their bid to the WAC Baseball Tournament.
- Logan Gallina was named to the All-WAC First Team and All-Defensive Team on Tuesday.
- Gallina ranks 18th nationally and is tied for the WAC lead with 20 home runs.
- Pablo Cortes will be the starting pitcher for NM State on Wednesday.
- Alongside Gallina, Kevin Jimenez is tied for the NM State lead in batting average, hitting .342 on the season.
- Jimenez has ripped 22 doubles on the season, putting him in a tie for sixth place in NM State’s single-season record book.
- The Aggies will be without Brandon Dieter throughout the WAC Baseball Tournament. Dieter had started every game for the Aggies thus far.
ABOUT THE BEARKATS
- Sam Houston enters the WAC Baseball Tournament as the top seed from the southwest division.
- Earlier this season, the Bearkats defeated a pair of ranked teams in No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Texas State.
- On the final weekend of the regular season, the Bearkats took two of three from Abilene Christian, the fourth seed from the southwest division.
- Carlos Contreras was named WAC Player of the Year on Tuesday and leads all Division I athletes in runs batted in.
AROUND THE WAC TOURNAMENT
- The Aggies will face either Sacramento State or UTRGV on Thursday.
- If NM State wins over Sam Houston, the Aggies will face the winner of Sacramento State or UTRGV on Thursday at 4 p.m.
- Should the Aggies fall, they would play the loser of the Hornets and Vaqueros game at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
- No. 1 Grand Canyon, No. 2 Lamar, No. 3 Seattle U, and No. 4 Abilene Christian make up the other side of the bracket.
- The WAC Baseball Tournament is double-elimination.