MESA, Ariz. – The records don’t matter at this point. The records reset to 0-0. A brand-new season – the postseason – begins tomorrow. NM State baseball will meet with Sam Houston at 1 p.m. MT in the WAC Baseball Tournament on Wednesday.



AGGIE FACTS

NM State enters the tournament as the fourth seed out of the west division.

Last weekend, the Aggies took two of three on the road against Utah Valley to secure their bid to the WAC Baseball Tournament.

Logan Gallina was named to the All-WAC First Team and All-Defensive Team on Tuesday.

was named to the All-WAC First Team and All-Defensive Team on Tuesday. Gallina ranks 18th nationally and is tied for the WAC lead with 20 home runs.

Pablo Cortes will be the starting pitcher for NM State on Wednesday.

will be the starting pitcher for NM State on Wednesday. Alongside Gallina, Kevin Jimenez is tied for the NM State lead in batting average, hitting .342 on the season.

is tied for the NM State lead in batting average, hitting .342 on the season. Jimenez has ripped 22 doubles on the season, putting him in a tie for sixth place in NM State’s single-season record book.

The Aggies will be without Brandon Dieter throughout the WAC Baseball Tournament. Dieter had started every game for the Aggies thus far.

ABOUT THE BEARKATS

Sam Houston enters the WAC Baseball Tournament as the top seed from the southwest division.

Earlier this season, the Bearkats defeated a pair of ranked teams in No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 20 Texas State.

On the final weekend of the regular season, the Bearkats took two of three from Abilene Christian, the fourth seed from the southwest division.

Carlos Contreras was named WAC Player of the Year on Tuesday and leads all Division I athletes in runs batted in.

AROUND THE WAC TOURNAMENT