New Mexico State’s WAC opener at Seattle U postponed

DENVER – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seattle U men’s basketball program, the NM State men’s basketball team is unable to play its scheduled WAC contest against the Redhawks in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Administrators from the impacted institutions will work together to find a mutually agreeable dates to reschedule. If they are unable to find a date, the games will be considered a no-contests.

NM State, which is 11-2, prepares for its next regularly-scheduled action Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. That day, the Aggies will play host to WAC foe Chicago State inside the Pan American Center. The contest will serve as NM State’s first regular-season WAC contest of the 2021-22 season and is set to be streamed nationwide on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.



The Aggies’ 11 wins are the most by any team in the WAC and NM State is currently riding a six-game winning streak which started on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.