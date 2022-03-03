NACOGDOCHES, Texas – After trailing by 12 entering the fourth quarter, the Aggies battled all the way back to take the lead and nearly pull off the upset bid on Thursday night. However, a late 10-point run from Stephen F. Austin allowed the Ladyjacks to claim a 64-56 victory over NM State.



Individually, the Aggies were led by Bigue Sarr who posted 15 points and 13 boards to collect her 11th double-double on the season. Molly Kaiser also reached double figures as she poured in 14 points on just 10 shots to post at least 10 points for the ninth time this season and fourth time in the last five outings. After posting her highest point total on Saturday, Adrianna Henderson had another effective night as she scored eight points to go along with five assists in her fourth straight start.



As a unit, the Aggies shot 44 percent from the field to mark the second-straight tilt in which they shot at least 40 percent. The Aggies also dominated the glass once again as they outrebounded SFA 33-26. NM State also limited the Ladyjacks’ bench to just six points while the Aggie bench accounted for 25 points.



SFA was led by Stephanie Visscher who scored 19 points after posting just five points when the two teams met in Las Cruces, N.M. A pair of other Ladyjacks also reached double-digits as Zya Nugent record 16 points and Aiyana Johnson posted 11 points despite being held to 25 percent from the field.

