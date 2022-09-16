LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A murderer’s row schedule to open the Jerry Kill era at New Mexico State will continue on Saturday for the Aggies, with a trip to face Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

The 0-3 Aggies enter their third straight game as 37.5-point underdogs, after nearly upsetting rival UTEP on the road last week at the Sun Bowl. It’s the second time in three weeks NMSU will face a Big Ten team, after losing at Minnesota, 38-0 on Sept. 1.

NM State has shown improvements in each of its three games under Kill, but playing the tough schedule they have has made gaining momentum game-to-game difficult.

Entering this clash with the Badgers, the Aggies are looking to last week’s bevy of upsets in college football as inspiration. Not only did Wisconsin lose at home to Washington State last week; Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Nebraska all lost to Group of 5 programs (Appalachian State, Marshall, Georgia Southern).

“You have to play every week and it’s the best team on that day. And there’s a lot of things that can happen on that day,” said Kill. “You might get every tipped ball, you might get an onside kick, you might get whatever those three schools got, but everything falls your way and it was your day.”

New Mexico State and Wisconsin will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Madison on the Big Ten Network.