New Mexico State’s Rice out 6-8 weeks with foot injury

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – WAC preseason player of the year Jabari Rice will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a foot injury, New Mexico State announced on Wednesday.

Rice played through the injury in NMSU’s 92-54 win over Benedictine Mesa in Phoenix on Tuesday, scoring 15 points in 27 minutes. However, head coach Chris Jans said after the game that he would undergo x-rays on his foot, which ultimately led to the junior guard being sidelined.

“While it’s disappointing we won’t have Jabari on the court with us, we have faced adversity like this before,” said Jans. “Our team will continue to work as we always have in order to accomplish our goals. We wish Jabari a speedy recovery and know he will continue to provide leadership to our team in different ways.”

Build for time like this ! You don’t stress when you already prepared 🙏 — Sir Jabari Rice© (@_jabariii) December 2, 2020

Rice was NMSU’s second-leading scorer in 2019-20 and was averaging 14.5 ppg in the Aggies’ 2-0 start to 2020-21. He was also leading the team in minutes per game with 31.5.

He’s not the only player currently sidelined for NMSU; sophomore guard Kalen Williams will be out until conference play with a broken foot, and junior Jason King is out with an ankle sprain.

NMSU’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Arizona, but the team hopes to schedule a few more games before that clash.