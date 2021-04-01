New Mexico State’s King, Roberts enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball players Jason King and CJ Roberts became the latest Aggies to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday.

That makes it five NMSU players that have elected to transfer this week. Rashaun Agee, Marcus Watson and Kalen Williams all also entered in the last four days.

New Mexico State G C.J. Roberts (RS JR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/jcwDs5empv — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 1, 2021

Roberts was a key contributor to the Aggies’ run to the WAC Tournament Championship game as a junior, averaging 6.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21. Roberts scored in double figures six times for NMSU.

Initially committed to Missouri out of high school, Roberts came to Las Cruces after stops at a pair of junior colleges. He will have two years left to play wherever he ends up.

King played in just five games for the Aggies last year, undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in February. He came to NMSU from Snead State Community College and will also have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

5th New Mexico State MBB player in the portal in the last 3 days. Jason King had season-ending shoulder surgery in February and only played in 5 games for the Aggies. https://t.co/PEMytJJyeW — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 1, 2021

Over 1,140 NCAA Division I basketball players have entered their names in the Transfer Portal this offseason.