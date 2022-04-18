LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Four days after the end of the first round of spring practices under Jerry Kill, New Mexico State has lost a key 2021 contributor to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Wide receiver Cole Harrity, who caught 30 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown a season ago, entered the portal on Monday. Harrity will be a graduate transfer and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Graduate transfer with two years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/TRAdBxXafj — Cole Harrity (@cole_harrity) April 18, 2022

A native of Truckee, Calif., Harrity came to NMSU from the junior college ranks under former coach Doug Martin. He was productive at times in 2021 and could make an impact at another university.

NMSU will open the season on Aug. 27 vs. Nevada.