New Mexico State women’s hoops extends pause after more positive COVID-19 tests

Aggies Roorea Echols drives the lane against KU’s Brooklyn Mitchell Tuesday afternoon at Allen Field House in Lawrence, KS 12/29.

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team has extended its pause of activities after multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered, the school announced on Saturday.

As a result, the Aggies’ WAC road series with UTRGV, slated for Jan. 29-30, has been canceled, and an NMSU official said it is highly unlikely the series will be made up.

The hope is that NMSU will be able to return to practice the week of Feb. 1.

The Aggies had their first case of COVID-19 of the entire pandemic on Sunday, resulting in the initial pause of activities. The NMSU men’s team is also currently on pause due to COVID-19 cases.

NEWS | Our pause has been extended and our series against UT Rio Grande Valley has been canceled.



📰: https://t.co/M2zmp3bBvK#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/wW1XMpu7i7 — NM State WBB (@NMStateWBB) January 23, 2021

All Tier One individuals at NMSU have received three COVID-19 tests per week since the beginning of November.

New Mexico State currently sits at 1-1 in the WAC after one series of league play, splitting with GCU in Phoenix to open the conference season.