New Mexico State women’s hoops can’t hold on against Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team fell to Pepperdine 54-46 on Saturday afternoon in Malibu.

The Aggies (1-4, 0-0) and Wave (3-0, 0-0 WCC) started out trading buckets and the Aggies led 12-11 after one following a free throw from Adrianna Henderson at the 39 second mark. NM State locked in defensively during the second quarter, only allowing eight Wave points in the period, to take a 27-19 lead at the break.

The Wave quickly cut the lead to three, 30-27, to start the second half but the Aggies righted the ship and closed the third quarter with a 43-32 lead. However, the Wave outscored NM State 22-3 in the fourth to win 54-46.

Rodrea Echols led the Aggies with 13 points while Aaliyah Prince added nine.

NM State now heads to Denver for a showdown with the Pioneers on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. (MT).