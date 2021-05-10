New Mexico State women’s golf firmly in the hunt after day 1 of Stanford Regional

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The New Mexico State women’s golf team put together a solid showing during a sunny first round of the Stanford Regional at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif., on Monday afternoon. Through one round the Aggies are in 11th-place after shooting a 292 (+8).

Three strokes separate the Aggies from the top-6.

Karen Miyamoto got off to a hot start, sinking birdies on five of the first nine holes as she carded a two-under-par (69) for the first round. Miyamoto is tied for seventh place with two more rounds to play.

Freshman Alex Quihuis impressed in her first regional appearance, shooting a 72 (+1) with two birdies as she is tied for 26th. Pun Chanachai wrapped up her round at three-over-par to tie for 44th with Alison Gastelum tied for 69th (+6).

The Aggies are set to get the second round of the Stanford Regional underway tomorrow, May 11th, with tee times beginning at approximately 9 a.m. (MT). Aggie fans can keep up with all the regional action live on GolfStat.

Results | Team

11. New Mexico State | 292 (+8)

Results | Individual

T7. Karen Miyamoto | 69 (-2)

T26. Alex Quihuis | 72 (+1)

T44. Pun Chanachai | 74 (+3)

T69. Alison Gastelum | 77 (+6)

NA. Amelia McKee | 76 (+5)