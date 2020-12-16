New Mexico State women’s basketball picks up big win at Denver

DENVER, COLO. – Aaliyah Prince scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and the New Mexico State women’s basketball team picked up a road win, 81-72, at Denver on Tuesday night. NM State led for 37:53 of game time.

The Aggies (2-4, 0-0 WAC) came out aggressive, with Deja Terrell scoring 10 of NM State’s first 12 points as it took a 12-7 lead at the 6:02 mark of the first. From there, the Aggies closed the first on a 15-4 run, capped by an Amanda Soderqvist three, to lead 27-11 after the first quarter. NM State shot 66.7-percent from the floor in the period.

New Mexico State stayed hot on offense and solid on defense and saw its lead balloon to 20, 40-20 following a layup from Shania Harper with 5:01 left to play in the half. Adrianna Henderson then made a three followed by a lay up from Rodrea Echols and NM State took its biggest lead, 45-23, late in the second quarter. Denver responded with a three of its own and the Aggies led 45-26 at halftime. NM State held the Pioneers to just 11-31 shooting during the first half.

Denver was then able to cut the Aggie lead to 12 at various points in the third quarter. However, Henderson drove to the basket and hit a layup as time expired in the third quarter to take a 15-point lead, 61-46, into the fourth.

The Pioneers started the fourth quarter on a roll and were able to cut the Aggie lead to six with 1:04 to play. However, Prince made a layup, her 10th point of the quarter, and Kalei Atkinson made two free throws for the final tally, 81-72.

Prince led the way for NM State with her third game of at least 20 points in her last four games. Soufia Inoussa added 19 points on 8-11 shooting and 3-5 from deep while also helping hold Denver star Meghan Boyd (20.4 ppg) to just 3-11 shooting from the field. Terrell and Henderson each added 10 points and Henderson dished out five assists.

The Aggies shot 50.8-percent from the field and outrebounded the Pioneers 34-32 while forcing 15 turnovers.

NMSU is back in action on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 12 p.m. when it takes on Northern Arizona in Tucson. No fans can attend Saturday’s game.