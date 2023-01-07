LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball grabbed a 61-43 win over Tarleton at the Pan American Center on Saturday.

New Mexico State had three players score in double figures. Molly Kaiser scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor. Kaiser went 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Shania Harper and Taylor Donaldson each had 11 points on the night.

The Aggies shot 46% from the floor, 20% from three, and 65% from the free throw line.

Tarleton had two players score in double-figures. Teres Da Silva and Mayra Caicedo each had 10 points to lead the Texans in scoring. Tarleton shot 33.3% from the floor, 26.7% from three, and 57.9% from the free throw line.

This was Tarleton’s sixth straight loss. The Texans now sit with a 6-9, 0-4 WAC record.

New Mexico State is off to a 3-1 start to conference play. The Aggies improved to 8-8, 3-1 WAC. New Mexico State will gear up for another home game when they host Sam Houston on Thursday, Jan. 12. Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. MT at the Pan American Center.