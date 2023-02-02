RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KTSM) – Soufia Inoussa drilled a floater in the lane with under 10 seconds left on Thursday to give New Mexico State a 62-61 win over Cal Baptist.

The Aggies rallied from six-point fourth quarter deficit to get the victory and improve to 12-10, 7-3 in the WAC. With the win, NMSU rose into a tie for third place in the WAC standings. Cal Baptist dropped to 11-10, 7-3 in the WAC with the defeat.

Four Aggies found themselves in double figures this afternoon. Sylena Peterson led the way with 15 points scored on 5-12 shooting, including one made three. Ashlee Strawbridge matched a career-high in scoring after her 13-point outburst. Molly Kaiser nearly recorded her first career double-double, scoring ten points while grabbing a career-high nine rebounds.



NM State also extended its win streak to three games – the third three-game win streak the Aggies have produced this season.

The Aggies will be back at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. when they host Grand Canyon.