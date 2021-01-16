New Mexico State women split series with Grand Canyon

PHOENIX – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team dropped 61-52 decision in a hard-fought conference matchup against GCU inside GCU Arena on Saturday night. Rodrea Echols scored a career-high 21 points in the loss.

The Aggies defense held the Lopes to well below their season-scoring average (85.0 ppg) for the second game in a row. NM State led for most of the bout, taking leads of 26-21 into the half and 41-40 into the fourth quarter.

However, the Lopes were awarded 21 free throws in the second half and the Aggie offense sputtered down the stretch, scoring just 11 points in the fourth and Grand Canyon pulled away for a 61-52 final score.

Echols shot 9-13 from the field while also grabbing eight rebounds. Deja Terrell added 10 points on 5-7 shooting.

NM State’s defense was again excellent, forcing 26 turnovers and holding Katie Scott to 3-8 from the field after she made just one field goal last night.

The Aggies now turn their attention to UT Rio Grande Valley who will they take on in Edinburg, Texas, on Jan. 22 and 23.