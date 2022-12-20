LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After nine straight games with final results in the single digits, the New Mexico State women’s basketball team was able to soundly put away Northern New Mexico 90-42 on Tuesday afternoon in Las Cruces.

The Aggies’ 90 points was their highest scoring total of the season, as they shot an efficient 53.9% clip from the field. True freshman Lucia Yenes led all scorers with a career high 19 points on 9-14 shooting. Tayelin Grays came four points shy of a career high after she put up 14 in the win.

Despite the abundance of offence by the Aggies, it was their defense that stood out. NM State forced a season high 27 turnovers and 17 steals against the Eagles – 11 of the 13 Aggies who saw action also recorded a steal in the game.

NM State will have a week off for the holidays before returning to the court for the start of conference play Dec. 29 at UTRGV. The Aggies will return to the Pan Am two days later when they are slated to take on Southern Utah on New Year’s Eve.