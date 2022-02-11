LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team outlasted Dixie State 84-82 in triple overtime on Thursday in Las Cruces.

Despite leading by double digits in the first half, the Aggies allowed the Trail Blazers to claw back into the game in the second half.

A fire alarm went off in the Pan American Center in between the third and fourth quarters, adding to the wild nature of the game. After a 25-minute delay, action resumed, with the best part of the game still to come.

In a game that featured 17 lead changes and 10 ties, the Aggies’ top point scorer on the night was sophomore stud Taylor Donaldson as she finished the game with 19 points for her second-highest scoring total of the season. Donaldson also snagged seven rebounds and was one of three Aggies to eclipse 40 minutes of playing time in the extended battle.

Tayelin Grays came up clutch in the third and final overtime for New Mexico State (9-12, 5-6 WAC), hitting a three-pointer midway through the frame to give NMSU a four-point lead.

Next up for the Aggies is a home game vs. Utah Valley on Saturday afternoon as NMSU tries for its third consecutive victory.